Trump Critics Paid Up To Rs 40,000 To Watch Demolition Of His Casino: Report

Critics of former US President Donald Trump paid up to Rs. 40,000 to watch the planned demolition of Trump Plaza in Atlantic City on February 17. According to reports, the Atlantic City auctioned off the front-row seats to watch the demolition of Trump Plaza hotel, the proceeds of which went to non-profit Boys & Girls Club, an organisation that provides voluntary after-school programmes. Several people came to watch the demolition from a distance, tying it symbolically to the end of Trump's era.

"Today was truly a GREAT Day Here in The City of Atlantic City...as it’s an end of an era and a fresh start for The Rebuild...as Trump Plaza was imploded a little after 9 am," Mayor Marty Small Sr. posted on Instagram as he shared the video of the demolition. Social media was full of people sharing videos and images of demolished Trump Plaza on February 17.

Trump Plaza demolition

Trump Plaza, which operated as a hotel and casino since 1984, was shut down in September 2014 after the owners failed to find another buyer. The revenue of Trump Plaza had sharply declined in the last two decades, which was the key reason why owners were looking for another buyer to sell the hotel. After its closure in 2014, more than 1,000 employees lost their jobs. It was decided that the building would be demolished in 2018 but was postponed due to funding disputes.

In June 2020, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced that plans for the demolition of Trump Plaza have been submitted by IEP AC Plaza LLC, a subsidiary company of Icahn Enterprises, which bought the building in 2018. The building posed danger to the public's safety because of the deteriorating condition of the structure. Atlantic City decided to auction the right to press the button on the detonating device to help the Boys & Girls Club. However, following objection from IEP AC Plaza LLC, only the seats were auctioned.

