US Police Cracks Down On Protesters After Trump Orders To Protect Federal Monuments

US federal law enforcement officers are coming down on protesters in Portland under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect monuments in the country. There are several videos online that highlight the brutality of police, showing officers without clear identification badges using force on protesters. Unmarked vehicles have also been used to transport arrested protesters.

Current situation in Portland

According to reports, a US Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said, on July 17 agents were deployed to Portland to support a newly launched US Department of Homeland Security unit. This unit was launched with the aim of enforcing last month’s executive order from President Donald Trump to protect federal monuments and buildings. She added, these agents have been trained for operations ‘in chaotic environments.’

All of this started after the killing of a 45 year old African American man, named, George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Since then, protesters gather daily outside the US federal building to protest against police brutality and racism. Reports suggest that the crowd at times exceed the mark of 10,000. There haven been instances of the police using tear gas on protesters drawing graffiti on walls. This stopped when Governor Brown banned its use except in riots during early July.

One of the videos posted online shows an officer manhandling a protester into a dark minivan. To this, the CBS spokeswoman said that the agency had information that the person was suspected of assaults against federal agents and was also involved in destruction of federal property. Another video shows an officer shoving away medics to aid someone. Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers have also been helping DHS’s Federal Protective Service. Media reports suggest federal agents had arrested 13 people, however there has been no immediate confirmation from the authorities.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)