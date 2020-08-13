Trump Donated To Joe Biden's Running-mate Kamala Harris' Campaigns Before Joining Politics

US President Donald Trump donated to the new Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris before he joined politics and went on to occupy the highest seat in the country. According to reports, Trump donated at least $6,000 to Harris' campaign for California attorney general. Trump gave Harris' campaign $5,000 in 2011 and then $1,000 in 2013 before she became Senator and then vice-presidential candidate. Media reports suggest that Trump's daughter Ivanka also donated $2,000 to Harris' campaign in 2014, while the current Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin gave $2,000 for her Senator's campaign in 2016.

Right after Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden announced his running mate, Trump took no time to attack Senator Harris, calling her "phoney" and "nasty". Trump during a briefing at the White House said that Harris will defund the military, a similar allegation he has been throwing at Joe Biden for all this while, saying that he wants to slash funds for the police. Trump further added that Harris was "extraordinarily nasty" to Justice Kavanaugh, president's pick for the Supreme Court. "She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing. The way she was — the way she treated now-Justice Kavanaugh. And I won’t forget that soon," Trump said.

Donald Trump's senior campaign official Katrina Pierson took the opportunity to claim that the fact he donated to Harris' campaign, a black candidate proves he not a racist, an allegation the now Democratic vice-presidential candidate has herself levelled against the current president on several occasions.

Biden picks Kamala as running mate

Kamala Devi Harris on August 11 became the first African-American and the first Indian-American to be chosen as the running-mate of major party's presidential candidate. She also made a record in 2016 when she became California's second African-American senator and the first Asian-American to be elected to Congress from the state. Harris' rapid rise in American politics came with her image of being a centrist but still a favourite of liberal activists and few progressives. Harris, who is half Indian and half Jamaican, makes her suitable as Biden's running mate since minorities play a huge role in Democratic candidate's victory.

