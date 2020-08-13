Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Bash Trump's COVID-19 Handling; Recall Obama's Ebola Success

During their first campaign appearance together, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and his newly-announced running mate Kamala Harris targetted US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 13 (local time). Acknowledging the current crisis in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris said that it is a moment of ‘real consequence’ in the nation and everything that the US citizens care about is ‘on the line’.

She further drew attention to public health and cited the example of the Ebola outbreak that occurred during the Obama administration six years ago when Joe Biden was the Vice President. Kamala Harris said that both leaders back then ‘did their job’ resulting in the death of only two people in the United States.

Harris noted that it may not be a ‘fair comparison’ since the novel coronavirus is highly transmissible than Ebola but said “it’s true” Donald Trump has “gutted” the pandemic-preparedness systems that former US President had built. She also said that Trump has left the country in "tatters".

“This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn’t up for the job. Our country ends in tatters and so does our reputation around the world,” said Kamala Harris.

She added, “Remember Ebola? Barack Obama and Joe Biden did their job. Only two people in the US died – two,” Harris said. That may not be an entirely fair comparison – Ebola nowhere near as easily transmittable as coronavirus – but it is true that Trump gutted pandemic-preparedness systems that Obama built up in response to Ebola.”

Joe Biden calls Harris 'right for the job'

A day after Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate in the upcoming for US Elections, both the leaders made their first campaign appearance together on Wednesday, August 13 (local time).

The former US Vice President, who has embraced the significance of naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, said that he knows he picked the “right person” for the job. The two leaders were speaking in Wilmington, Delaware.

Image Credits: AP