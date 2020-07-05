Trump Draws Flak From Neil Young For Using Three Of His Songs At Mount Rushmore Event

United States President Donald Trump has been slammed by pop icon Neil Young for using three of his songs during his visit to Mount Rushmore. The Trump campaign, during the US President's visit to the place, used songs Rockin’ in the free world, Like a hurricane, and Cowgirl in the sand as a part of his event.

'Not authorised'

An angry Neil Young took to Twitter to denounce the move. In his Tweet, the artist asserted that Trump campaign's use of his songs was not okay with him. In addition, Young also wrote that he ‘stands in solidarity’ with Lakota Sioux, the native American tribes who claim the Mount Rushmore lands as theirs.

This is NOT ok with me... https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

“Donald Trump was not authorised to use ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement,” an official statement from Young’s camp said.

This isn't the first time, Trump has attracted flak from singers and celebrities. Earlier this month, he walked on to stage to the sound of the band Panic! at the Disco’s hit single High Hopes. However, the American singer and the band frontman Brendon Urie told the US President to stop using the band’s music for his election campaigns.

The lead vocalist of Panic! at the Disco Brendon Urie took to his twitter handle and told Trump not to use his or his band’s song at his rallies and election campaigns. Brendon Urie seemed furious in his tweet as he hurled abuses at the Trump campaign and clearly mentioned in his tweet “Stop playing my song.”

