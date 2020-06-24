Brendon Urie Tells Donald Trump Not To Use 'Panic! At The Disco' Songs At His Campaigns

US President Donald Trump has started his election campaigns and during his recent rally at Phoenix, Arizona, he walked on to stage to the sound of the band Panic! at the Disco’s hit single High Hopes. However, the American singer and the Panic! at the Disco band frontman Brendon Urie has told US President Donald Trump to stop using the band’s music for his election campaigns.

Brendon Urie on Donald Trump using Panic! at the Disco's songs

The lead vocalist of Panic! at the Disco, Brendon Urie took to his twitter handle and told US President Donald Trump not to use his or his band’s song at his rallies and election campaigns. Brendon Urie seemed furious in his tweet as he hurled abuses at the Trump campaign and clearly mentioned in his tweet “Stop playing my song.”

In the thread, Brendon Urie addressed his millions of social media followers and said Donald Trump represents nothing that people stand for. He further mentioned that the highest hope they have is voting him out in November’s elections. Brendon Urie also referred to Donald Trump as a monster in his tweet.

See the tweets here

Dear Everyone Else,



Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.



Please do your part: https://t.co/JX8GynZduq — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020

Brendon Urie talks about Donald Trump

The popular singer of Panic! at the Disco has always been vocal about his dislike of US President Donald Trump. In a media interaction with a magazine in 2018, Brendon Urie had criticised Trump and had called him a ‘toxic orange’. He had said that why couldn’t he just have stayed a menial celebrity as people love laughing at him but not when he is breaking down the country.

Other celebrities who told Donald Trump to stop using their songs

However, Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie is not the first pop star to call out Donald Trump for using his songs. Recently, Tom Petty’s family also asked the Trump campaign not to use the late rock legend’s hit song from 1989, I Won’t Back Down. The song was played at Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020.

According to the reports, the family has issued a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign. According to a media report, the statement by Petty’s family said that Donald Trump was not authorised to use the song to promote a campaign that leaves a lot of Americans and common sense behind. Last year, the iconic band Queen also stopped Donald Trump for using their popular song We Will Rock You in a campaign advertisement.

