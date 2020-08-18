Trump Elevated And Solidified Ties With India In Ways Not Seen Before: White House

A senior administrative official from the White House, on August 17, said that the US President Donald Trump has elevated America’s ties with India and solidified the growing partnership between the two countries in ways not seen in any previous administrations. While speaking to PTI, the official asserted that Trump will continue to build a critical partnership in the years to come as he has prioritised US-India relationship and worked to expand all facets of the partnership over the last three-and-a-half years.

The officials said, “Given the two countries' democratic foundations and their mutual interests in rebuilding the global economy following COVID-19, diversifying global supply chains, and ensuring the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open, President Trump will continue to build this critical partnership in the years to come”.

The White House official noted that Trump has enabled India to become the first non-treaty ally to be offered an armed MQ-9 Unmanned Aerial System. He also added that the Trump administration has elevated the US relationship with India and solidified growing partnership.

The official recalled Trump’s ‘historic’ visit to India back in February and said that the US President and the Indian PM Narendra Modi ‘elevated’ the relationship to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. It was noted that Modi was one of the first foreign leaders to visit the White House after Trump took office in 2017.

While talking about two major events, ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’, the official said, “These gatherings boosted our people-to-people ties and highlighted the warm personal relationship between the two leaders”.

‘Rock solid’ relationship

Furthermore, it was noted that Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy prioritises closer cooperation between the US and India in a bid to secure a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The official said that the Trump administration has boosted quadrilateral consultations among the US, India, Australia and Japan. Trump has also strengthened all aspects of US-India security and defence cooperation to build a comprehensive, enduring and mutually beneficial defence partnership.

The official said, “To bolster India's role as a net provider of security in the Indo-Pacific, the Trump administration has lifted restrictions on the provision of sensitive defence technology, enabling India to become the first non-treaty ally offered an armed MQ-9 Unmanned Aerial System”.

“As global leaders with vibrant democracies, the United States and India have cooperated to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. US and Indian pharmaceutical companies have collaborated to expand global supplies of critical medicines and are cooperating on vaccine development,” he added.

Moreover, in a separate statement, Al Mason, who is the co-chair for the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, reportedly said that Trump has elevated India’s stature on the world stage, and asserted that credit also goes to PM Modi. Mason added that India-US relationship has been ‘rock solid’. He praised the ‘brilliance’ of Trump and Modi for cementing the bond between India and the US.

(With PTI inputs)

