Michelle Obama Slams Trump At DNC, Says He Is The 'wrong President' For US

The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama August 17, launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump and said he is the ‘wrong’ man for the job. While addressing the Democratic National Convention, Michelle noted that she has seen the difficulties of the presidency first hand and added that one cannot ‘fake’ their way through the job. She went on to argue that Trump has not provided the necessary moral leadership as the country faces a crisis on multiple fronts.

Michelle Obama, who is the wife of former US President Barack Obama, urged Americans to elect Joe Biden in the upcoming November elections in a bid to ‘end the chaos’ created by Trump’s presidency. In her pre-recorded speech, Michelle acknowledged that she did not care much of politics, however, also said that Biden’s ‘steady and empathetic’ approach to problems was the answer.

READ: Aide: Michelle Obama To Stress Biden's Competency, Character

She said, “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy”.

She added, “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is”.

If we want to end the chaos and division—and keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear—we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Register today by texting VOTE to 30330. https://t.co/xPu5o0SYLJ — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 18, 2020

READ: Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell And Other Celebs Who Have Battled Depression

Michelle urge Americans to vote for Biden

Michelle concluded the first night of the Democratic convention by subtly referencing Trump’s reaction to the staggering coronavirus death toll earlier this month. Using President’s one words against him, Michelle said, “They are dying. That’s true. And you- It is what it is”. She further said that, however, this does not mean that the officials are not doing everything they can. “It is under control as much as you can control it,” she said.

She also emphasised the urgency of elections and asked voters to understand the crucial need to defeat Trump in November. She said, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can, and they will if we don’t make a change in this election”. In the end, Michelle added that if the US has any hope of ending the chaos, then they have to go out and vote for Biden like their ‘lives depend on it’.

READ: Michelle Obama Pens Heartfelt Note For Kamala Harris, Cherishes 'signs Of Progress'

READ: Michelle Obama shares New Playlist Inspired By Podcast, Netizens Say 'checking This Out'