Trump Slams Guvs For Deeming Liquor Shops As Essential But Not Allowing Churches To Reopen

US President Donald Trump on May 22 warned governors to reopen places of worship or else he will override them. Trump while talking to reporters at the White House said that governors have deemed liquor shops as essential services but are not allowing churches and synagogues to reopen and assured the Americal public that they are going to be opening up soon.

"Today, I just spoke to CDC. We want our churches and our places of faith and worship; we want them to open. And CDC is going to be — I believe today they’re going to be issuing a very strong recommendation. And I’m going to be talking about that in a little while. But they’re going to be opening up very soon. We want our churches open. We want our places of faith, synagogues — we want them open. And that’s going to start happening. I consider them essential, and that’s one of the things we’re saying. We’re going to make that essential," Trump was quoted as saying on the official White House website.

"You know, they have places “essential” that aren’t essential, and they open. And yet the churches aren’t allowed to open and the synagogues and — again, places of faith — mosques, places of faith. So that’s going to — see that — you’re going to see that," Trump added further.

COVID-19 in US

The United States is gearing up to reopen the country with Donald Trump being on the forefront of that demand. Trump is reportedly keen on reopening the country because of the upcoming presidential polls in November this year. The United States remains the worst affected country in the world when it comes to coronavirus pandemic. As per figures by Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which over 96,000 people have lost their lives.

(Image Credit: AP)