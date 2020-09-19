Trump Expects To Have Enough COVID-19 Vaccine For Every US Citizen By April 2021

US President Donald Trump in a press briefing on Friday, September 18 announced that his administration expects to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every American citizen by April 2021. He also said that once the vaccine is finally approved it will be immediately shipped out so that it can be delivered to the American people as quickly as possible with hundreds of millions of doses becoming available every month.

Gold standard being observed for clinical trials

While speaking at the briefing, Trump said that "brilliant" doctors and medical professionals in the US were working round the clock in a bid to produce an effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Three potential vaccines that are being supported by the US are now in the final stages of clinical trials.

Trump said, "Lot of work has been going on with respect to vaccines...The vaccine should be developed as soon as possible to end the pandemic and get life back to normal. A successful vaccine will not only save millions of lives, it will put an end to restrictions”.

The US President also stated that even though the world was eagerly waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine, the golden standard for clinical trials was being followed for the vaccine in the US so as to ensure a safe and effective drug.

Earlier this week, the US government announced its ambition vaccine distribution plan that aims to vaccinate all American citizens free of charge. The distribution plan for the vaccine, as part of Operation Warp Speed, was outlined in two documents released by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Defense.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6.7 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of more than 198,000. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus. The COVID-19 virus has managed to infect more than 30 million people worldwide.

(With ANI inputs)

