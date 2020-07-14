Donald Trump Extends Wishes To Polish President Duda For 'historic Re-election'

US President Donald Trump on July 14 congratulated Andrzej Duda for winning the second term as Poland's president after a tough race defeating his opponent Rafal Trzaskowski on Monday. Trump in his tweet congratulated his 'friend' Duda on his historic re-election and added that he is looking forward to continuing work on important issues, including defence, trade, energy, and telecommunications security.

Congratulations to my friend President @AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020

Recently, Duda met US President Donald Trump in Washington, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Trump since the global lockdowns due to coronavirus pandemic. Duda’s visit to the US was seen as an attempt to boost his chances of re-election. According to Polish media reports, Trump could offer 2,000 US troops to Poland, double the number initially agreed in June 2019.

According to reports, Duda, who has served as president of Poland since August 6, 2015, secured over 51 percent of the vote, while his rival, a liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski secured over 48 percent of the vote. Duda, an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) won the election on homophobic and anti-Semitic sentiments and is expected to bring more conservative reforms in his second term as Poland's president.

Record turnout

The election in Poland took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prior to the voting opposition and health experts were denouncing in fear that it could trigger a second wave in the country. However, the turnout in the election was very high at 68.1 percent voters came out to vote on July 12, which was originally planned for May.