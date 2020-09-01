Trump Eyeing Reform In Immigration System In Next Term As US President: Mike Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence said on August 31 that the agenda of the next term of US President Donald Trump is to bring about a reform in the immigration system of the country. Calling it the “second-term agenda”, Pence elaborated that the Trump administration if wins in the upcoming US Elections 2020, would rectify the broken system with an aim of intaking foreigners on the basis of their merit.

During the virtual event on the US-India organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organisation, US VP recently noted the challenges in the immigration system, which he assured is being worked on by Trump along with securing US border. He also added that the same topic has been in discussion in conversations with the US President.

"As the President and I have spoken many times, part of that second term agenda is going to be the kind of immigration reform that's built on the principle of a merit-based immigration system," he said.

America open for business: Pence

Mike Pence said that the government wants people to come to the United States that are ready to contribute to the nation’s development such as done by people from India. While addressing the “rising generation” in India as well as Indian business leaders who are eying to start a venture in the US, he assured that America is not only open for them but are also looking forward to building the bilateral ties between both the nations.

"So, I just want the rising generation in India and Indian business leaders, men and women, who are looking to make investments in this country to know that America it's not only open for business but we look forward to growing the relationship between our two countries for decades to come," Pence said.

"We want to continue to build the relationship with India for the greater prosperity of both nations. The best is yet to come for both India and the United States." @Mike_Pence in conversation with @JohnTChambers live from the @WhiteHouse #USIndiaSummit2020 #usindiadosti pic.twitter.com/AvMA4Oih7e — USISPF (@USISPForum) August 31, 2020

Earlier, as Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican Party’s vice-presidential nomination on August 26, he cautioned that Democrat Joe Biden would set the United States on a path to socialism and decline. Pence, who is the US Vice President, described the upcoming presidential elections between Trump and Biden as a choice between ‘law and order’ and ‘lawlessness’. On the third day of the RNC, Pence said that the ‘hard truth’ is that Americans won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s leadership.

