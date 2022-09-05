A major row erupted after a speaker featured in former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday started narrating the "plight" of the Capitol riot accused. Zoe Lofgren, an American lawyer and politician serving as a US representative from California and a member of the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, called Trump for featuring an alleged Nazi sympathiser, convicted on all five charges he faced in May. According to California Democrat, the speaker was Cynthia Hughes, who was believed to be the mastermind of a support group that created a major ruckus on January 6, 2021.

His role was often compared with another accused, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, whose photos went viral in which he could be seen with a distinctive "Hitler moustache." While speaking to CNN, Lofgren mentioned the recent 'provocative' speech of President Joe Biden, where he warned about some extremist people in Trump's group. "There are some elements in this extreme group that are semi-Fascist, maybe he didn't need to use 'semi," the California Democrat told the American broadcast.

"Trump's decision to feature a speaker highlighting such a case, when there are hundreds of other Capitol riot defendants to cite as examples, exhibits his ideology. Being a supporter of Adolf Hitler does put you in the Fascist category; there is no semi about it. I do think this is troubling," she added.

Trump promises Capitol Rioters to pardon

Earlier last week, Biden lashed out at his predecessor and his presidential campaign -- Make America Great Again (MAGA). During his speech, Biden urged Republicans to reject their leader and called them associated with "extreme MAGA ideology." "We must be honest with each other and with ourselves. Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden had said.

While campaigning for Republican candidates in the commonwealth, Trump also slammed the incumbent President and said Biden not only called him a threat to American democracy but also to 75 million citizens. In January this year, Trump, during a similar rally in Texas, assured the rioters to pardon if his government comes into power in 2024. Also, Trump assured the rioters to be "treated fairly" as they were already tortured unfairly by the incumbent Biden administration.

Capitol attack

The United States had witnessed a black day for democracy as a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol following the victory of Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. The protestors entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results from several states, which Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and, the law enforcement authorities charged over 700 people for engaging in the riots.

Image: AP