The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Trump Gets Approval To Use $3.6 Biilion For Mexico Border Wall

US News

A federal appeals court on Wednesday, January 9, gave a green light to American President Donald Trump's border wall project. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

A federal appeals court on Wednesday, January 9, gave a green light to US President Donald Trump's border wall project and lifted the block on his use of $3.6 billion in military construction funds. Taking to Twitter, Trump hailed the Court's decision and said, "Entire Wall is getting ready to start."

About the Court's decision

The 2-1 decision comes after the Supreme Court in July had lifted a similar order in California. According to the two judges in the majority, the administration is entitled to the same relief granted by the Supreme Court as the plaintiffs in the case will be found to lack legal standing, stated reports. The plaintiffs in the case include Paso County, Texas, and the Border Network for Human Rights. Further reports stated that the final ruling of the legality of the use of the military funds for the border will come later. 

However, Trump administration's opponents had welcomed the earlier court's ruling to put the work on hold. According to them, Trump's actions were an  “outrageous power grab.”

Read: Trump was eating ice-cream, meatloaf, when Pentagon confirmed Soleimani's assassination

Read: Mexico president says 'El Chapo' had same power as president

US-Mexico Border

The United States-Mexico border wall is a series of vertical barriers along the Mexico-United States border. As per reports, the wall aims to reduce illegal immigration from Mexico to the US. Further, as per reports, the court ruling has affected around 11 projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Read: US government ramps up effort to acquire private lands in Texas for border wall

Read: Donald Trump has 'suspicions' over crash amid reports Iran downed plane

Image Soure: PTI

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
NETIZENS AWSTRUCK