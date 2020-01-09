Trump Was Eating Ice-cream, Meatloaf, When Pentagon Confirmed Soleimani's Assassination

As details of Pentagon's strike against Iran's powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani transpires, it was learned that the erratic US President Donald Trump was relishing an all-American meal. CNN reported that meatloaf and ice-creams were being served with the US military confirmed the assassination of Iran's second most significant man.

Trump was reportedly at the Florida club, alongside old friends when the news broke. Leaders from across the world, including--Russia, China, France, and the UK condemned US-led drone strikes near Baghdad's airport. Furthermore, international media also reported that Donald Trump ordered the significant airstrike in Iraq, that transformed the course of US' Middle Eastern policy, while on a holiday at his golf club.

Stunningly, this is not the first time that Donald Trump took significant political decisions while devouring on junk food, but back in 2017, the US President himself said that he told the Chinese President Xi Jinping about the drone strike on Syria over "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake."

Iran's retaliation

On January 8, Iran launched a series of missiles at two Iraqi bases — Ain al-Asad and Erbil, hosting American and other coalition troops, in a state of retaliation to the US striking the IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani on the directions of Donald Trump at Baghdad's airport last week. The attack ensued as Tehran vowed of a "harsh retaliation" against the United States

Iranian state media claimed that '80 American terrorists' were killed in the missiles fired to Iraq and that they already have 100 targets in its sight in case of Washington's misadventures. However, contrary to the Irani claim, a senior Iraqi defense official notified that no American or Iraqi troops were killed in the targetted attack. There has been no confirmation over either of the claims by Pentagon yet. In addition, the troops from Poland, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Britain, who were stationed at the military base along with the American troops confirmed that none of their servicemen were killed.

The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In his election year, Trump has been working to isolate Iran both economically and politically by making big decisions, leading to Wednesday's events. However, any further considerable escalation may lead to international consequences with the fluctuations in crude oil, putting major oil and trade routes in the Strait of Hormuz in a vulnerable position, with economic and security concerns in the region and across the world.

