Trump Gives Joe Biden A New Nickname As US Election Campaigning Intensifies

US President Donald Trump has a new nickname for his main opposition, Democratic party presidential candidate Joe Biden. In a series of tweets on September 3. The Republican leader took a shot at his rival by calling him "Joe Hiden" saying that the former vice president has been "hiding" in the basement of his Delaware home during the campaign adding he, on the other hand, is frequently travelling and campaigning.

Read: Trump Mocks The Way Joe Biden Wears A Mask, Says 'he Has It Hanging Down'

Joe Hiden’ gets off his airplane, grabs and shakes a rather stunned man’s hand (like in the old days), then touches his (Joe’s) face and mask with the same hand. No crowd, no enthusiasm for Joe today. Law & Order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Trump also called out Biden for being a "low-energy" candidate saying the last thing American needs right now is a "low-energy" individual. This is not the first time when Trump tried to give a nickname to his political opponent, in fact, Joe Biden has been his target a number of times.

Trump had called Biden, "Sleepy Joe", "Slow Joe" for what he sees as being low on energy. Trump recently gave his fierce critic Nancy Pelosi, leader of the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, a nickname, calling her "Crazy Nancy" on Twitter.

Read: Donald Trump Mocks The Way Biden Wears His Mask

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

Read: Joe Biden Speaks To Jacob Blake, Meets Family On Wisconsin Visit Amid Protests

Trump's uncanny nicknames

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had called his then-rival candidate, Hillary Clinton "Crooked Hillary", "Crazy Hillary", "Heartless Hillary", "Lyin" among other things. Trump's habit of giving uncanny nicknames doesn't just limit his domestic politics but spreads across borderlines.

Trump had famously called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" for the latter's ambition to develop nuclear missiles. Recently, when the coronavirus pandemic peaked in the United States, Trump named the viral disease "Kungfu Virus" taking a jibe at China, where COVID-19 had originated.

Read: Biden Meets Blake Family, Leads Kenosha Discussion