Trump Mocks The Way Joe Biden Wears A Mask, Says 'he Has It Hanging Down'

With US Elections 2020 just around the corner, US President Donald Trump mocked rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden on September 3 over his way of wearing a mask amid the COVID-19. Addressing his supporters in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump said asked if anybody has seen a man “who likes masks as much as him”. Further, the Republican US President added that “if I were psychiatrist, I’d say” Joe Biden has got some “big issues”. He then goes on to state that mask coverings are essential amid the global health crisis and asked the US citizens to be particularly cautious over the upcoming holiday weekend.

While talking about Biden, Trump said, “Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?... He has it hanging down. Because it gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I’d say: 'This guy’s got some big issues. Hanging down. Hanging down.’”

Watch video:

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'weak'

Meanwhile, Biden who is leading the polls before the elections called Donald Trump "weak". He not only said the Republican US President has "failed" to do his job but also noted that he is "too scared" of the hatred he is responsible for installing among the people. The former US Vice President's remarks came shortly after the violence that erupted in Portland following the confrontation between Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protestors and in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the 'Defund The Police' protest.

With the US election 2020 just around the corner, the fight between Trump and Biden has grown more intense with a brutal war of words. From Twitter statuses to public addresses, both rivals have made it one of the most divisive elections. The main deciding grounds for this year have emerged to be COVID-19 pandemic handling, racial unjust, and national security. Biden has attempted to ramp-up his campaign by naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris.

While Trump has said that Biden will let China ‘own’ the US and blamed previous administration policies for the delay in COVID-19 response, the Democratic Presidential Nominee has launched a counter-attack on the same grounds. Biden has previously said if he was in the White House handling the pandemic, he would ‘shut it down’ and would have taken decisions based on the directive given by the scientists.

