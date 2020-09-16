Trump Hails 'dawn Of New Middle East' Amid Israel's 'historic' Deal With UAE And Bahrain

US President Donald Trump lauded the ‘dawn of a new Middle East’ while Israel signed the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. The three countries along with the US hailed the deals, which aims at fully normalising relations with Israel, as ‘historic’.

Trump, who addressed a huge crowd at the White House on September 15, said that after decades of division and conflict the world marks the ‘dawn of a new Middle East’. He added, “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history”.

On Tuesday, Trump oversaw the signing of the historic deal. The peace agreement states that the two Arab counties will henceforth normalise diplomatic relations with Israel and thus will be able to exchange ambassadors, establish embassies and enter into trade deals.

The agreement, dubbed as the Abraham Accord, saw the UAE and Bahrain become the third and fourth gulf countries to normalise relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. The peace agreement was signed by Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

More Arab countries expected to follow UAE’s lead

After signing, Trump urged other Middle Eastern countries to follow the UAE’s lead and enter into peace agreements with Israel. He added, “Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates' lead. And I want to just thank them-- it's not surprising, knowing Mohammed so well. It's not surprising. They are in that lead position. And normalise relations with Israel”.

“We are already discussing this with other nations -- with very powerful, very good nations and people that want to see peace in the Middle East. So you will probably see others of these, but this is the first one in more than 25 years,” the US President said.

The US President went on to add that the deal was merely the start of the normalisation process of Israeli ties with its neighbours and that more such deals are likely to occur. Trump also stated that the deal will also allow Muslims from UAE and Bahrain to visit the numerous historical sites in Israel.

