Trump Hits The Dance Floor At Daughter Tiffany's Lavish Wedding At Mar-a-Lago: Watch

Former US President Donald Trump did all his father duties at the wedding of his daughter Tiffany, from walking her down the aisle, to performing on the dancefloor. Tiffany Trump, who is the youngest daughter of the erstwhile president, married Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-a-Logo resort in Florida on Saturday.

As the night passed, Donald Trump, hand-in-hand with his wife Melania, took to the dancefloor in front of some 250 guests. A video shared on Twitter features Melania in a flowy sleeveless dress and Trump in a tuxedo. Slightly waltzing to the beats of a song, the pair is seen being recorded by a guest at the ceremony.

Tiffany Trump’s wedding comes as a relief for the newlywed, whose plans were on the verge of being washed away by Hurricane Nicole. The ceremony, which took place at a members-only club at Palm Beach according to Metro UK, witnessed Tiffany dressed in a bedazzled gown by fashion designer Elie Saab. Meanwhile, her father wore a black tux with a pink flower on his lapel.

The beautiful Tiffany trump on her wedding day 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/QDjUAPvyPZ — 🇺🇸Natalie🇺🇸 (@badd_blondie) November 12, 2022

The 45th President of The United States Donald J Trump and Melania grace a cotillion at the wedding of Tiffany and Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago 💒#Trump #trumpRally #TrumpStefanik2024 #GOP pic.twitter.com/gd6llXGZbh — Lands Aldershot Bowa IV⚜️ (@LandsBowaIV) November 13, 2022

What a beautiful photo.#TiffanyTrumpwedding pic.twitter.com/rq1KR8TieF — On A Trump Bender 3-Times A Charm! (@TrumpBender_3) November 13, 2022

Donald Trump attends daughter's wedding amid speculations of joining 2024 presidential race

The 29-year-old tied the knot with Michael Boulos, who belongs to an opulent family that runs a business conglomerate in Nigeria. Tiffany is the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, and has managed to remain far away from the spotlight that most of her siblings enjoy due to their father’s political and business pursuits.

She exchanged vows with her partner by the Mar-a-Lago resort’s pool area and later performed her first dance with Boulos on singer Frank Sinatra’s track ‘Strangers in the Night’. Tiffany’s wedding comes as her father makes his intentions known about joining the presidential race of 2024, potentially against President Joe Biden. According to Trump’s top aide, the former president will be announcing his comeback next week. "President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Trump’s advisor Jason Miller said on Friday on an episode of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. "It's gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement," he said, adding that Trump clarified to him that "there doesn't need to be any question, of course I am running."