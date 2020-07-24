Trump Holds Talk With Saudi Arabian Crown Prince About Economic Recovery Amid Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on July 23 held talks with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and how to bring the global economy back on track. The duo reportedly discussed regional and bilateral issues as well during the telephone call on Thursday. As per reports. Trump also inquired about the health of King Salman of Saudi Arabia and wished him a speedy recovery as the 84-year-old monarch recently underwent surgery to remove the gallbladder.

'Other countries are suffering too'

Trump during a briefing at the White House on July 23 said that earlier in the day he had also spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin who told him that 'they’re going through a very hard time with this (coronavirus crisis), particularly in Moscow', which is the worst-hit region in the country. Trump further added that Saudi Arabia Crown Prince told him that they are doing well, but still going through a lot. Trump then said that he spoke to the heads of four different countries and all of them are going through a lot.

Trump trying to project most countries as badly suffering from the disease outbreak is experts say a bid to defend his poor handling of the pandemic and suggest that the United States is no different. The United States is currently the worst affected country in the world with 4 million cases and at least 1,44,000. New York and New Jersey are the two most badly affected regions in the country with 32,500 and 15,700 deaths respectively. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the world has recorded over 15 million cases and more than 6,32,000 deaths.

