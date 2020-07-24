China's Communist Party Member Wants Americans To Reelect Trump Amid Rising Tensions

Reacting on the ongoing activities of the Trump administration against China, editor of Chinese mouthpiece - Global Times, on Thursday, urged Americans to vote for Donald Trump. In what may be called a deliberate attempt to meddle in the US elections due in November this year, Chinese mouthpiece editor took to Twitter and said that Americans should reelect Trump as he is surrounded by people like Pompeo. Mike Pompeo, Trump's Secretary of State has been loud in criticizing China on various violations, including Hong Kong security law, atrocities on Uighurs, LAC tussle with India, and Chinese laws to acquire data from China-origin mobile applications.

Irate Chinese stooge said that his statements help China 'strengthen solidarity and cohesion in a special way' and is 'crucial to China’s rise'. Officially a CPC member, he thanked the Trump administration, in what is seemingly a sarcastic remark. However, this comes after he has been attempting to threaten the US for taking action against China, adding that those steps may isolate the United States. Earlier, when the US President said that relation with China is 'severely damaged', editor of Chinese mouthpiece had attempted to warn the President about his reelection. He had claimed that 'decoupling from China' won't help in getting him a second term.

I strongly urge American people to reelect Trump because his team has many crazy members like Pompeo. They help China strengthen solidarity and cohesion in a special way. It’s crucial to China’s rise. As a CPC member, I thank them. pic.twitter.com/hFq4rPPbyl — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 23, 2020

US-China tensions

This comes after the US has taken a number of measures against China. Donald Trump has recently said that his administration is mulling over the US-China trade deal amid tensed relations with Beijing. The Trump administration ordered China to close its consulate in Houston "to protect American intellectual property" and the private information of Americans. China strongly condemned the move, the latest in a series of steps by the Trump administration as it ratchets up pressure on the world's second-largest economy over trade, technology, human rights and security.



He had been blaming China since the outbreak of Coronavirus and has pulled out from the World Health Organisation (WHO), citing its bias towards China. The US has also announced visa bans on senior Chinese officials involved in restricting access to foreigners to the sensitive region of Tibet and reaffirmed its support for "meaningful autonomy" for Tibetans. Moreover, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that they are considering a ban on TikTok and warned American citizens from using Chinese-origin applications.

