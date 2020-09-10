Trump 'honoured' To Be Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize: White House Press Secretary

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump for the prestigious prize after his administration successfully brokered the deal for normalisation of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

White House Press Secretary, in a statement, said Trump is "honoured" to be considered by the Nobel Committee for the Peace Prize.

President @realDonaldTrump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in brokering a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates! pic.twitter.com/DT2I7raldt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 9, 2020

Trump 'Honoured' to be nominated

The White House Press Secretary statement read, “Today, President Donald J. Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his leadership in brokering the Abraham Accords, bringing about the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and marking a major step toward a more peaceful Middle East. This peace deal is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of President Trump, and he is honoured to be considered by the Nobel Committee. President Trump will host the Israeli and Emirati delegations for a signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on September 15 at the White House”.

The Trump-administration has termed the UAE-Israel agreement as a "historic diplomatic breakthrough" and a significant step towards peace in the Middle East. Earlier last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed issued a joint statement on August 13, stating that the nations have agreed to the full normalisation of relations with United States's help.

Calling it a historic breakthrough, the leaders said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of UAE, Israel and the United States.

Tybring-Gjedde, who serves as the chair of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, credited Trump for playing a key role in the full normalisation of diplomatic ties. Hailing Trump for the withdrawal of US troops from the Middle East, the Norwegian politician told Fox News that the Republican leader has done more to create peace between warring nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.

In 2020, there were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, of which 211 were individuals and 107 were organisations. Public figures, including national politicians, professors and former prize winners are the only eligible people to nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nominations are shortlisted in February and March. However, the winners are announced in October.

