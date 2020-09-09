Trump To Host Israel-UAE Deal Signing Ceremony; Netanyahu 'proud' To Attend Historic Event

US President Donald Trump will reportedly host the signing ceremony on September 15 for the Middle East agreement normalising relations between Israel and the UAE. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan would lead the two delegations to the ceremony, according to media reports. While calling the ceremony ‘historic’, Netanyahu even tweeted that he is ‘proud’ to embark to Washington for the foundation of the peace treaty between Israel and the UAE.

According to the deal announced at the White House on August 13, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, with Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank. The US officials, including Trump, have also said that they expect Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to follow suit in recognising Israel.

While Iran has dismissed the agreement, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, last week, told Trump that he is eager to achieve a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue. Saudi Arabia, which is the birthplace of Islam and the site of its holiest shrine, does not recognise Israel. However, under the new proposal, the kingdom agreed to allow flights between UAE and Israel, including by Israeli airliners, to use its airspace.

Arab nations demand two-state solution

The White House hopes that more such deals between Israel and the Gulf states emerge, prompting the Palestinians to join negotiations. Back in January, Trump had proposed a peace plan that favoured Israeli, but it has not advanced in any significant way. Meanwhile, Arab nations have been demanding a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, which has been a major obstruction for the normalisation of ties.

Arab nations have offered Israel normalised ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and fill Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Meanwhile, White House adviser and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has said that he hopes another Arab country normalises ties within months. Although no other Arab state has said so far it is considering following the UAE.

