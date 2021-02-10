Trump Impeachment: Senate Votes To Proceed With Trial, 6 Republicans Join Democrats

A divided United States Senate voted to proceed with the historic second impeachment against former President Donald Trump on February 9. Even though the prosecution argued that Trump was singularly responsible for inciting the deadly assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, the defence warned that the proceedings would further deepen the divide prevailing in the nation. However, reportedly after four hours of debate in the same chamber where the pro-Trump protesters stormed last month, sent shock waves to the entire nation, Republican senators voted 56-44 to go ahead with the trial. The US Senators will now be jurors and sworn to deliver “impartial justice”.

At least six Republicans joined all Democrats in an early victory for the prosecution. Donald Trump is the first US President in the nation’s history to have been impeached twice. The US Capitol attack on the day Congress convened to certify the victory of the now President Joe Biden, even caused a stir among Trump loyalists. Many Republicans, known for backing the former US President, publically called him out. Even though the rioters who stormed the federal building failed to hinder the democratic process of certifying the victory, it led to the death of at least five people including a police officer.

At least 17 Republicans would now have to join the Democrats to find the former US President guilty of high crimes and misdemeanours. If convicted, Trump would be disqualified by the Senate to ever holding the office.

Trump Will Refuse To Testify Voluntarily

Former US President Donald Trump’s legal team has said that he “will not testify” voluntarily under the oath at his impeachment trial in the Senate scheduled for next week. House Democrats have charged the former Republican leader that he incited the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 that even claimed the life of at least five people including one police officer. Just after hours after Democrat Jamie Raskin, who is the lead House impeachment manager wrote to Trump asking for him to testify under oath, Trump’s adviser Jason Miller said that the 45th US President will refuse to do the same.

Miller dismissed the second historic impeachment proceedings against Trump as “unconstitutional”. Former US President’s lawyers rejected the request as a “public relations stunt”. The request from House impeachment managers does not require Trump to appear, however, the Senate can still later force a subpoena while warning that any refusal to testify could be used at trial to support the conviction.

