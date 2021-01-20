Trump In Talks To Set Up Own Political Party; Drops Big Hint In Farewell Speech: Reports

A day ahead of Joe Biden inauguration as President of United States, Donald Trump has reportedly decided to form a new political party called the 'Patriot Party'. He has discussed about the same with his supporters, as per The Wall Street Journal. Earlier, in his farewell address to the US, Trump said that the 'movement we started is just the beginning'.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just the beginning. There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day.," he said.

Though he did not mention clearly in his speech as to what he means by "movement", he hailed the "patriots" in his address. He said, "Together with millions of hardworking patriots across this land, we built the greatest political movement in the history of our country. We also built the greatest economy in the history of the world. It was about “America First” because we all wanted to make America great again. We restored the principle that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation."

Ahead of his exit from The White House, US President Donald Trump became the first leader in US history to be impeached twice. On January 13, the House impeached Trump for the inciting his supporters who later violently stormed the US Capitol. Moreover, Trump has also said that he won't attend Biden's inauguration on January 20. In his parting shot, Trump issued Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with sanctions on January 18 after he was accused of moving oil on behalf of the President's alleged frontman.

Moreover, Iran imposed sanctions on Donald Trump and various members of his administration due to their alleged role in support of “terrorism” that resulted in the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020. As per reports by AP, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that sanctions were imposed on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA chief Gina Haspel and six other ranking US officials.

Biden's inaugural speech

Joe Biden, in his maiden address to the nation soon after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, would deliver a forward-looking speech built around the theme of unity, advisors close to the President-elect said. According to the advisors, in his first moments after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts after the clock strikes 12 noon (local time) at the West Front of the Capitol, Biden will speak about the need to bring the country together during an unprecedented moment of crisis.

He will reach out to all Americans, and call on every citizen to be part of meeting the extraordinary challenges facing fellow Americans, his advisors said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. Biden’s “remarks will be a forward-looking vision for his presidency while addressing the moment we are living in as a country. The speech is built around the theme of unity,” said the advisors who were not authorized to speak to the press. The speech is likely to last between 20 and 30 minutes. The theme of the speech is America United.

