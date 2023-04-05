Trump Indictment: 9th Circuit Awards Trump $121,962 In Attorney Fees From Stormy Daniels

United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from American porn star, Stormy Daniels. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr wrote, "9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. The order was just released. This is in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him."

Daniels paid Donald Trump nearly $293,000 in 2018

In December 2018, porn star Stormy Daniels was asked by a judge to pay Donald Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys’ fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after she filed a defamation suit against him over an "extramarital affair" that the former President denied. The case was dismissed by a federal judge in Los Angeles. Judge S James Otero slashed the requested legal fees by 25% and awarded just $1,000 in sanctions.

Daniels sued Trump for defamation as she alleged that she was paid $130,000 as a part of a non-disclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election. She also claimed in the case that she was "threatened" by Trump to keep quiet about the tryst calling the "hush money" a “total con job".

“The court’s order, along with the court’s prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels’ defamation case against the president, together constitute a total victory for the president, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case,” Charles Harder, an attorney for Trump at the time had announced in the statement. Trump's then-lawyer also maintained at the time that Daniels “will never have to pay a dime” as she received more than– $1 million from Trump for attorneys’ fees and other costs related to a separate lawsuit.

The indictment that had returned against Trump last week was unsealed by a grand jury on Tuesday. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges against him in a Manhattan criminal court over the 2016 "hush money" payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump was under arrest and has been in police custody as he appeared for arraignment in what is being labelled as the most "surreal and historic" moment in the history of America.