Trump Orders Creation Of 'national Heroes' Garden During Mount Rushmore Event

US President Donald Trump has ordered the creation of a 'National Garden of American Heroes' in a bid to preserve what he considers the cultural history of America those vandalising statues. The move comes as anti-racism protestors across the country have targeted statues of leaders linked to racism and colonialism.

Several statues in the United States belonging to confederate supporters have been vandalised in recent weeks. Now, the US President has called for the creation of a garden that in his words will document America’s ‘great national story’.

Read: Trump Draws Flak From Neil Young For Using Three Of His Songs At Mount Rushmore Event

Trump aims to preserve 'American Culture'

As per reports, Trump has defended the statues and has called them a part of American culture. During his Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore Trump condemned anti-racism protestors for defacing the statues.

According to the executive order signed by Donald Trump, the task force has two months to come up with plans for this ‘National Garden’, which will include the location, size and who all are to be celebrated. Trump has insisted that the statues in the garden must be lifelike and should not be ‘abstract or modernist’, international media reported.

Read: Trump Claims Left-wing 'cultural Revolution’ Designed To Overthrow American Revolution

As per the executive order of the US President, the garden is supposed to be a place of ‘beauty’ and is expected to open by July 4, 2026. Trump has also called for statues to be donated for the garden by state and civic authorities.

According to reports, the statues most likely be placed in the garden are those of the founding fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson as well as frontiersman Davy Crockett, evangelical Christian preacher Billy Graham, 40th US President Ronald Reagan, and World War II heroes like Douglas MacArthur and George Patton. The garden will also reportedly feature famous civil rights activists like Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr.

Read: US President Trump Criticises Protesters, Calls Out 'merciless Campaign To Erase History'

Read: Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus