Former US President Donald Trump lambasted POTUS Joe Biden and called him “stupid” for revealing crucial secrets of the country. The business-mogul-turned politician noted that the 80-year-old President was “stupid” to reveal that the United States is running out of ammunition. Trump’s remarks against the Biden administration came during an interview with Fox News on Sunday. In the same interview, the 45th US President also claimed that Europe is “getting away with murder" by not giving more financial aid to Ukraine.

“We have a man that doesn’t understand what he’s doing. We have a man who yesterday stood up and told the whole world that we have no ammunition. You know I had every ammunition building full to the brim three years ago,” Trump told the American news outlet on Sunday. “We’ve given it all away. But if you gave it all away…the only thing worse than that is to tell the world that we have no [ammunition]. He has told China and these other places that are hostile that we have no ammunition,” he added. The former US President suggested that Biden’s proclamation about the US running out of ammo is way worse than his classified document case.

“By the way you talk about classified documents – that’s worse than any document that you could give,” Trump remarked. “So now these people are sitting back, in China and other places that hate us including North Korea where I had a very good relationship with Kim Jong-un and kept our country safe – they’re talking about the United States of America has no ammunition, think of it. How stupid can somebody be to say that?” he added. The former US President’s attack came weeks after Biden admitted that Ukraine is “running out” of 155mm artillery ammunition and the US was “low on it”. Biden reasoned that this shortage played an important role in his controversial decision to send cluster munition to Ukraine.

Trump says Europe is ‘getting away with murder’

In the provocative interview, Trump accused Europe of “smiling all the way to the bank” because of their lack of involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukriane war. The former US President noted that America is facing the major brunt of providing assistance to Ukraine. “They should be at the same number that we're at, if not more,” the former president lamented. “And they get away with murder,” he exclaimed. The former reality TV star noted that Europe is doing “very little” in comparison to the US. “The money is number one, I'd tell Europe – you're about $100 billion-plus short. Okay? You gotta pay,” he said. “Europe is doing very little compared to the United States and it affects them more. Look, no matter how you look at it, they're right there. We're an ocean apart. Why are we at $150 billion and they're at $20 [billion]?” he questioned.

Will he cut down the funding?

Asked if he would cut off the funding to Ukraine if he becomes the US president all over again, Trump said that he will get the war “settled”. He insisted that his number one priority as a president involved in the ongoing war will be making sure that Europe is paying their fair share in the war. In the past, the former US President stated that he has the potential to end the raging Russia-Ukriane war in just 24 hours. In the interview, Trump emphasised the severity of the situation and mentioned how the ongoing war is more severe than the battles fought in the past. “This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country because of weaponry. The nuclear power is so enormous – this isn’t two army tanks going and shooting each other in World War I, World War II, or soldiers standing behind a bunker and shooting people,” the former US President concluded.