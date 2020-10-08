Trump launches verbal offensive on Biden, calls him a 'Wacko' and 'Low IQ'

Two days after his hospitalization, as the US President Donald Trump left Walter Reed healthcare facility in a motorcade waving at his supporters, declaring “I get it”, he launched a scathing attack on his democratic contender, Biden, calling him a “wacko” and a “Low IQ”. On his official Twitter handle on October 7, Trump wrote, “He’s [Biden] been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it,” adding, the “Lamestream Media is stuck with him and they are just now trying to clean up his act.”

Trump launched a verbal offensive on the Presidential candidate Biden in response to Biden’s viral tweet “raising eyebrows” with remarks he made to a group of "beautiful young ladies" in midst of his campaign stop-off in Miami. At the Little Haiti Cultural Center, a day ago, Biden was reported by NY cable news Fox as “quipping” the crowd, as he said, “the good news is, for me, I'm here. The bad news for you is I'm coming back.” Further, as the broadcaster put it, addressing a “gathering of young girls” assembled to a side, Biden said, “And I want to see these beautiful young ladies— I want to see them dancing when they're four years older too.” While Biden’s remarks were pinned as “creepy” on the internet as the cellphone footage was widely circulated online, Trump tweeted, “Notice how all of the bad things, like his very low IQ, are no longer reported? Fake News!”

Post-debate polls irk Trump

The US President zeroed-in on berating his presumptive Democratic presidential nominee with smears in the aftermath of what he described as a lopsided survey for his low approval ratings. The US President lashed out at “fake news’” post-debate polls that rated former Vice President Joe Biden as a favourite among debate watchers, claiming, that only 28 per cent favoured Donald Trump. Further, Trump challenged the post-debate result that tallied in a survey conducted by SSRS, that said Biden’s answers were “more truthful” than Trump's (65% Biden to 29% Trump). Trump campaign, later, demanded a retraction and apology that showed the US President lagging behind presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, a cease and desist letter for the “misleading claims” was asked by Trump from what he called the “fake news media” according to a statement made by broadcaster CNN.

