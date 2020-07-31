Trump May Address UN General Assembly In Person, World Leaders To Send Pre-recorded Videos

US President Donald Trump may deliver an in-person speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year, while other world leaders will send a pre-recorded videos due to coronavirus pandemic. United States' UN Envoy Kelly Craft on July 30 said they are hoping that Trump will speak in person at the General Assembly. Kelly further added that if that happens, Trump will be the only world leader to speak in person at this year's General Assembly.

UNGA start date, theme

The United Nations General Assembly is special this year because it will mark the 75th anniversary of the global body. The UNGA, also known as General Debate is scheduled to start on September 22 but will be preceded by an event on September 21 to mark the special year for the United Nations. As per reports, diplomats based in New York will be allowed to attend the event in person, which would otherwise have been filled with Presidents, Prime Ministers, Monarchs, Foreign Ministers of 193 member states.

As per reports, this is the first time in 75 years when the United Nations General Assembly will be held virtually. This year's theme for the General Debate is 'The Future We Want, the U.N. We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism'. New York, where the General Assembly takes place every year, was the hot-spot for coronavirus in the world until last month. The region has recorded more than 32,000 deaths to date, while the United States, which is the worst-affected country has logged in 4.4 million infections and 1,52,055 deaths as of July 30, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University.

