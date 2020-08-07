Trump Mispronounces Thailand As 'Thigh-land', Netizens Now Want Him To Pronounce Phuket

US President Donald Trump has once again triggered memes as he mispronounced Thailand during an election campaign event at Whirlpool factory in Ohio. Donald Trump instead of saying Thailand said 'Thigh-land' but immediately corrected himself upon realising the blunder he had made. A slip-of-tongue it was, but for people on the internet, it was a moment of laughter as they made jokes on Trump's mispronunciation.

"Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability, shifting production to Thigh-land and to Vietnam — Thailand and Vietnam, two places that I like their leaders very much. They’re very nice to us. Do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore," Trump said during his speech at the Whirlpool factory on August 6, the video of which is going viral on social media with people sharing it with jokes and memes.

Donald Trump struggles to pronounce Thailand correctly during his speech in Ohio pic.twitter.com/HhnertxXcm — The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) August 7, 2020

'Freudian slip'

Netizens are flooding the post that shared the video on Twitter with hilarious comments as one user dubbed Trump's gaffe as 'Freudian slip'. Another user jokingly wrote, "Was waiting for him to say how much he loved Iowa!" Donald Trump was speaking at the Whirlpool factory in Ohio as part of his re-election campaign for the upcoming presidential polls that are scheduled to take place in November this year. Trump started his speech by thanking Ohio for being good to him in the last election adding that he has been very good to the state as well since resuming office.

Someone get him to say Phuket...please! — Casper Allan (@CasperAllan2) August 7, 2020

What, and you expect me to believe Donald Trump was just so curious about Thailand he went to his local library to check out "Thailand: Past and Present" so he could know the proper pronunciation and foster good relations? pic.twitter.com/NSbleyZZvm — Timothy Hucks (@Ame0baRepublic) August 7, 2020

Joe saw this and decided to comment on it...here it is pic.twitter.com/bx4a7hWjKO — Adam Bednarz (@adambedz) August 7, 2020

Oh my. It just keeps getting better and better. pic.twitter.com/R5gNK4mB4U — Terri Leslie (@TerriLeslie5) August 6, 2020

He’s Alan from “The Hangover II.” pic.twitter.com/IgLkGgi6zF — Jon Nelson (@jonmnelson) August 6, 2020

