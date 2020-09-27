Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett To Take Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Seat At US Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, September 26 (local time) nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, a move that could shift the nation’s highest bench to the conservative side. The 48-year-old federal appeals court judge is popular among the religious conservatives and anti-abortion campaigners. Barret is favoured by the conservatives to fill up the vacant seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who is celebrated as a pioneer of women’s rights.

Even though media reports had speculated Trump's nomination of Barrett for the position at the Supreme Court, in a press conference on Saturday he confirmed his choice. Barrett has even served as a clerk on the Supreme Court for Justice Antonin Scalia.

Hailing the “unparalleled achievement” of Barrett, Trump said that she has unwavering loyalty to the US constitution. While making the announcement, the US President not only said that that he studied and scanned Barrett’s career but also praised her legal record. The US President noted that if confirmed, Barrett would be the first mother with school-aged children to serve in the nation’s apex court and called her a “profoundly devoted mother”.

"She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution," Trump said during his announcement. He told Barrett, "I looked and I studied and you are very eminently qualified for this job."

Barrett’s acceptance remarks

In her acceptance remarks, the 48-year-old briefly honoured Ginsburg’s memory and talked about the friendship latter shared with late Justice Scalia. Calling it a “momentous decision”, Barrett pledged to uphold the Supreme Court duties to the best of her ability. She also said “I love the United States” and that she would serve the Americans, not her own circle.

"I fully understand that this is a momentous decision for a president, and if the Senate does me the honour of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability," Barrett said. "I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution. I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court."

"I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle and certainly not for my own sake. I would assume this role to serve you," she added.

