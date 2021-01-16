Trump Now Turns Against His Lawyer Rudy Giuliani; Reportedly Refusing To Pay Legal Fees

United States President Donald Trump has sidelined his personal lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani by refusing to pay his legal bills, as per reports. Giuliani has played a crucial role in Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the Presidential Election by filing several legal cases in courts on his behalf and spearheading a parallel media campaign that has, nonetheless, borne no fruit and failed abjectly, with Guiliani also testing positive for COVID in the process apart from making a mockery of himself.

Reports suggest that President Trump's relations with Giuliani have drastically changed as he has asked his aides not to pay Giuliani’s pending fees because the lawyer demanded for $20,000 a day. However, no confirmation has been received from Giuliani or The White House as of now.

Trump is also reportedly unhappy with members of his inner circle as he feels they have failed to defend him following last week’s US Capitol siege. There has largely been silence following Wednesday’s vote in the House of Representatives to impeach the President for a second time.

Trump was considering Giuliani to defend him

A few days ago, the President had considered having Rudy Giuliani defend him in the trial over Capitol riots. Demanding Trump’s resignation, House Speaker and staunch critic of Trump Nancy Pelosi had warned that she would move forward with the impeachment if he did not vacate his position immediately. In response, Trump has started to mull who would represent him in the Senate trial.

Following the January 6 incident, many Republican leaders have also called for Trump’s resignation, accusing the President of descending into "madness" over his incitement of a mob of supporters. Leaders including Pennsylvania’s Republican Senator Pat Toomey, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Senate Republican Ben Sasse have slammed the President for encouraging the insurrection. They have said that they would consider any article of impeachment because the President "disregarded his oath of office".

