Donald Trump Becomes First US President In History To Be Impeached By House For 2nd Time

President Donald Trump becomes the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House for the second time as he has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the mob siege of the Capitol. According to the reports by AP, the house voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Also, ten Republicans joined the Democrats saying that he should be held accountable and warned of a "danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It is my somber responsibility to sign the Article of Impeachment against President Trump passed in a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives a short time ago. https://t.co/xlTntjjIMn — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 13, 2021

As per the reports by AP, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Abraham Lincoln and the Bible. She said, “He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love”. She requested the lawmakers to uphold their oath and defend the constitution from all the enemies, foreign “and domestic”.

Read: Amy Schumer Calls Out Youtube For Giving Donald Trump A 'platform To Spread Lies'

Trump says 25th Amendment poses "zero risk"

Recently, Trump said that the 25th Amendment poses "zero risk" to him but will "haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration”. During his speech, Trump said, "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for." Trump made his remark from the Mexico border wall in Alamo in Texas. The outgoing US President further said, "The impeachment hoax is the continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time”.

Read: US House Passes Non-binding Resolution Urging VP Pence To Remove President Donald Trump

Trump took no responsibility for the attack but said he wanted "no violence". He also defended his earlier remarks to a pro-Trump protesting crowd at a rally last week by calling it "totally appropriate". According to AP reports, when asked about impeachment, Trump said that it is a "really terrible thing that they’re doing". He added, "To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence”.

Read: US: Democrats Pressurise Joe Biden To 'investigate' Donald Trump

Also Read: Joe Biden's Plans For First 100 Days In Office, Will Reverse All Trump-era Orders

(Image Credits: AP)