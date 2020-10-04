Trump Officials Give Conflicting Updates, Media Reports Suggest Next 48hrs 'critical'

While Donald Trump has been posting about his wellbeing on social media, US media reports on Saturday, October 3 quoted an unnamed source saying that the next 48 hours “will be critical” for the US President as he combats COVID-19 in Walter Reed Medical Center.

As per reports, the official familiar with the matter said that Trump underwent a “very concerning” period on Friday, October 2 just hours after he was tested positive for the infection. Now, The Associated Press has named the source as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows’ off the record remarks not only contradicted Trump’s optimism on Twitter but also the official statement of the US President’s doctors and staff. As per reports, the medical professionals attending Trump were reluctant to disclose that he had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission. Fueling confusion over Trump’s actual status, Meadows had previously said, “We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery."

Meadows changes narrative

In further developments, the White House chief of staff is reported to have changed his narrative in the last few minutes after painting a dramatically different picture of Trump's health.

Meadows reportedly told the media that Trump is “doing very well” and said that he met with the US President on “multiple occasions”. The US President's doctors have also issued an update on his status in a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying Trump was in “exceptionally good spirits” and “fever free”.

Col Sean N Dooley said that US President is not on oxygen and is currently not facing any difficulty in breathing or walking around. Dooley was also quoted by international media outlets saying that Trump is presently being monitored “very closely” for any evidence of complications from either coronavirus illness or the therapies that the medical professionals are prescribing him to feel better.

