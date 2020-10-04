Trump Tweets 'feeling Well' From Walter Reed; Lauds Doctors, Medical Staff For COVID Care

Following his admission to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday, October 3 to laud the health professionals. Saying that “tremendous progress” has been made in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump informed that he is “feeling well” due to the assistance of doctors at the military hospital. He had previously thanked everyone for sending in best wishes and assured that things are going well.

Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

As per reports, Trump’s doctors have said that he is now “fever free” and in “exceptionally good spirits”. Col Sean N Dooley said that US President is not on oxygen and is currently not facing any difficulty in breathing or walking around. Dooley was quoted by international media outlets saying that Trump is presently being monitored “very closely” for any evidence of complications from either COVID-19 or the therapies that the medical professionals are prescribing him to feel better.

Trump to be in Walter Reed 'for few days'

Less than 24 hours of Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnoses, the White House had informed that the US President will spend “few days” at a military hospital as a precautionary measure. As per The Associated Press report, the White House has also informed that Trump will be working from the hospital’s presidential suite which is fully equipped to allow the US President to continue with his official duties.

Prior to this, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday released a health update on the US President that listed the doses that Trumps were injected with. As per the statement, the US President received an antibody ‘cocktail’ and still remains “fatigue but in good spirits”. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reported to be suffering from a mild cough and headache.

