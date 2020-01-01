Donald Trump On War With Iran: 'I Like Peace, I Don't See That Happening'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he does not want a war with Tehran after alleged pro-Iranian protesters attacked the US embassy in Iraq. Donald Trump was answering a reporter's question at his holiday retreat home in Florida. When asked about the possibility of war with Tehran, Donald Trump said that he likes peace and doesn't see that happening. The statement comes after Pentagon announced that around 750 soldiers are ready to be deployed to the middle east.

Attacks on US embassy in Iraq

Hundreds of protesters gathered to demonstrate in front of the US embassy on Tuesday in response to the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria conducted by the US forces. The airstrike occurred at about 11:00am on Sunday that killed at least 25 people and injured 51 others. According to Washington, the protesters are members of the same pro-Iranian Shia militia group Kataib Hezbollah that they targeted in Sunday's airstrike.

After the protesters stormed the heavily fortified Green Zone area in Baghdad on Tuesday, the US sent two Apache helicopters to fly over the embassy in a show of force. Earlier in the day, the US also deployed 100 marines from a crisis response task force based in Kuwait to step up the security at the embassy. A defence official on Tuesday told international media that it was unlikely that the US soldiers coming to the middle east will be sent to Iraq, but will instead be stationed in a nearby country or countries so they can be deployed when the situation worsens.

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said, "The Department of Defense is working closely with the Department of State to ensure the security of our Embassy and personnel in Baghdad. We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy."

"As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so. The United States continues to support the Iraqi people and a free, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq," Esper said in a statement, Department of Defence (DoD) issued on Tuesday.

