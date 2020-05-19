Trump Ousted Watchdog Who Was Investigating Saudi Arms Sale: Democrats

Congressional Democrats have said that the State Department official, who was fired last week by US President Donald Trump, was investigating possible impropriety in an arms sales to Saudi Arabia. In 2019, US-made an arms sale worth $7 billion to the middle eastern country. The democrats explained that State Department's inspector general Steve Linick was probing into how States department pushed for through the massive deal despite congressional objections.

Rep. Eliot L.Engel, chairman of House of Foreign committee repeatedly said that he was troubled that Linick was fired even before completion of the Saudi investigation. Engel had called the investigation after Pompeo invoked a rarely used provision in federal law to bypass a congressional review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Engel also called out for the state department to hand over all records related to Linck’s firing. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding an explanation from Trump, said that it was “alarming” to see that firing may have been linked to Lincks investigation of the arms deal.

'On Pompeo's recommendation'

Democrats had previously asserted that Linick might have been ousted due to his investigation on how Secretary of state Mike Pompeo may have asked Staff to run personal errands for him. Meanwhile, Trump has revealed that he had removed the official on Pompeo's recommendation, however, he hadn't given details.

However, he responded to the allegation on May 18. Speaking at White House roundtable, he said he would rather have government employees to wash the dishes for Mike Pompeo and have him on the phone with other world leaders than doing the dishes himself because his wife or son isn't there. "And now I have you telling me about dog walking, washing dishes and, you know what, I'd rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn't there or his kids aren't there," Trump said the event.

Meanwhile, Pompeo speaking to American media said that he had recommended for the removal of Linick as the inspector General was “undermining” the state Department’s mission. Pompeo had also said that it was definitely not in retaliation to his investigation. According to reports, Trump fired the Linick, on May 15 and replaced him with an ally of Vice President Mike Pence stating that he did lost confidence in the Inspector General.

