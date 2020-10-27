Trump-picked Amy Coney Barrett Seals SC Confirmation, Cements Conservative Dominance

The US Senate in a vote has confirmed, Amy Coney Barrett as President Donald Trump’s pick for the US Supreme Court. The confirmation of Barrett by the US Senate comes just days before the US Presidential Election where US President Donald Trump faces off against Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. Barett’s confirmation is a major partisan victory for Trump, especially so close to the US Election.

Major Victory for Trump and conservatives

With Republicans holding lion's share of seats in the Senate, these results were expected. The vote was divided on party lines with all Democratic Senators voting against Barrett’s confirmation. Barrett is the third conservative judge that has been appointed to the US Supreme Court and regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, conservatives have secured dominance over the highest court in the United States for almost a generation. The US Supreme Court that comprises of nine judges in total now has six conservative judges and 3 liberal judges.

Republican majority leader on Sunday, October 25 stated that depending on the outcome of the Presidential election, a lot of what Trump has accomplished can be undone, but since Supreme Court nominations are for life Democrats “won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come”. With Barrett’s appointment, Conservatives have also gained an advantage in regards to several contentious issues like abortion, same-sex marriage and the climate crisis.

Barrett will take the seat of former SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away on September 18 at the age of 87. The other conservative judges that Trump has appointer during his term are Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

