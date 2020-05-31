Trump Plays Politics After George Floyd's Death; Shames 'Democrat Mayor' Over Protest

The United States President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the deployment of the National Guard in Minneapolis, claiming that the city's Democrat Mayor failed in handling the protests previously. Trump said the National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the 'Democrat Mayor couldn’t do'. The National Guard should have been deployed a few days earlier to prevent the damage of police headquarters by the violent demonstrations, he added.

The president further applauded the National Guard for doing a 'great job' and playing 'no games'.

READ | US protesters converge outside White House, seek justice for George Floyd

The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Earlier the US President had warned the local authorities over violent protests taking place in the 'great American city,' and said, either the 'Left Radical Mayor' Jacob Frey takes action or the National Guard would be sent to control the situation.

READ | US cities burn as anti-police demonstrations turn violent over George Floyd's death

The tragic events surrounding the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd has resulted in mass protests across the United States. The 46-year-old resident of Minnesota was arrested by police officers on Monday, May 25. A tussle between both parties resulted in a police officer - Derek Chauvin - pinning Floyd to the floor with his knee placed on Floyd's neck which caused his death. The incident was recorded by a nearby bystander and shows the police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Minneapolis Rattled By Violent Protests

Hundreds of enraged protestors gathered demanding justice for the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 30. The protesters pelted stones, bottles and other objects at U.S. Park Police officers who were in riot gear. The protestors reportedly kicked and punched officers and wrestled over the barricades.

The crowds chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name: George Floyd.” The new wave of violent protest has also spread to other cities that came despite Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vowing Friday to show a more forceful response. Walz on Saturday morning reportedly said that he did not have enough troops to take control of the situation.

READ | 'Outside agitators taking over': US Attorney General on protests over George Floyd's death

Protestors return to New York streets

Protesters angry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis returned to the streets of New York for a third straight day, as Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded for calm after a demonstration in Brooklyn the previous night descended into chaos that left people bloodied and vehicles burned.

READ | Trump calls George Floyd's death 'grave tragedy', says inquiry to be expedited