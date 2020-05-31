Trump Calls George Floyd's Death 'grave Tragedy', Says Inquiry To Be Expedited

After ‘history-making’ launch of NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon on May 30, US President Donald Trump started his address at Kennedy Space Center by lamenting the tragic death of George Floyd. The ‘exciting day’ with US launching astronauts into the space from American soil for the first time in nine years coincided with the violent protests against Floyd’s ‘murder’ in Minnesota on May 25. Trump noted that “justice has never been achieved by an angry mob” and ensured that justice will be delivered.

Trump not only called the entire incident that happened earlier this week as “grave tragedy” but said he understands the Americans are filled with “horror, anger and grief”. However, the US President ensured that even though he stands as an “ally” to justice, his administration will stand against the violence that has rocked the country for several days.

Trump noted, “healing not hatred, justice not chaos”, to urge Americans to refrain from the “mayhem” and ensuring that he understands the ‘pain’ of peaceful protests.

Trump said, "The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief."

'Expedite' inquiry into Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the fatal coronavirus outbreak. In the viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry.

Trump also mentioned that he has asked the Attorney General and US Justice Department to “expedite” the investigation. But warned against the violence which according to him has “nothing to do with justice or peace”. The US President believes that memory of Floyd is being “disregarded by looters” and even mentioned that he had a word with his family. He pledged to stand with the people who knew Floyd along with many others who are protesting against his death.

"My Administration will always stand against violence, mayhem, and disorder.



We will stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protestors, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety, and security." pic.twitter.com/Wxk6qmBR69 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 30, 2020

Image Source: AP