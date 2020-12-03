Trump Reiterating Voter Fraud Claims, Says Electoral System Is 'under Coordinated Assault'

US President Donald Trump on December 2 reiterated his baseless claims of voter fraud in this year’s presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. While taking to social media, Trump posted the “most important speech” he has ever made and said that America’s electoral system is “under coordinated assault and siege”. Facebook and Twitter have also placed warnings on the 46-minute video statement released by the President, in which he kept up his futile pushback against the election even as state after state certified its results.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States



According to US media projections, President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential election with 306 electoral college votes, compared with Trump’s 232. However, the Republican incumbent has refused to concede and has instead launched flimsy legal battles in several states, which experts said appeared to be aimed at dragging out vote counting and creating a cloud of uncertainty over the electoral process. In his recent speech, Trump again went on to ramble baseless claims and also dug further into his contention of a “rigged election”.

Trump said, “This is not just about honouring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me. It’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election. And in all future elections”.

The outgoing President’s video comes a day after US Attorney General William Barr told AP that the Department of Justice had not uncovered evidence of widespread voted fraud that would change the outcome of the presidential election. Barr, who has been one of Trump’s most ardent allies, said, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election”. He said that the US attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

Kerbs knock down allegations of ‘voter fraud’

Meanwhile, as the December 8 deadline for states to clarify their results approaches, Trump is fast running out of options to contests the outcome of the election. Earlier this week, the President had also said that he will not concede to Biden or give up on his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. In the first TV interview since losing his reelection bid to Biden in the November 3 election, Trump told Fox News “my mind will not change” even six months from now and reiterated his baseless claim about the democratic process being “rigged” and a “total fraud”.

Trump continues to state evidence-free claims, even though his claims, including “voter fraud,” have been debunked repeatedly in recent weeks. Christopher Kerbs, the director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also voiced confidence in the integrity of the election ahead of the November vote. Later, Kerbs had also knocked down allegations that the count was tainted by fraud. Kerbs was fired by Trump weeks ago.

