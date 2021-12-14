Trump Reveals What He Gifted To Kim Jong-un Who 'loves To Send Rockets All Over The Place'

Former US President Donald Trump has recently claimed that he gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a cassette of Elton John’s 1972 hit song “Rocket Man”. While addressing a crowd at the FLA Live Arena in Florida, Trump said that he presented Kim with the cassette and also a machine play to it on. “I made sure the machine wasn’t made in South Korea,” Trump jokingly said during the first night of his ‘History Tour’.

"I played it for him quickly and I said, 'I did you a favor because you love sending rockets all over the place,'" the former President continued.

It is to mention that in 2017, Trump had famously first called the North Korean leader the “Rocketman” on Twitter. Then, at a UN General Assembly speech, Trump repeated the nickname, following which he started using the moniker throughout the rest of his presidency.

On Saturday, the Republican leader again told the crowd in Florida that he relayed to Kim why he chose the unflattering nickname. Trump explained that he called Kim the ‘Rocket Man’ because “I could see you, I could envisage you, sitting like you sit on a horse, on a saddle, sitting on a rocket flying over Japan”. However, he did not specify when exactly this was.

First US President to set foot in North Korea

According to a South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, in 2018, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought a signed Elton John CD to lunch with Kim Jong-Un, after being ordered to do so by Trump. Although, at that time, Pompeo “neither confirmed nor denied” that he had been ordered to bring CD.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Donald Trump became the first sitting US President to set foot in North Korea. Images of Trump walking into the North as a friend of Kim Jong-Un were an extraordinary sight for the world. During the time, Kim also crossed into South Korea alongside Trump and said, “I believe this is an expression of his willingness to eliminate all the unfortunate past and open a new future”.

(Image: AP)