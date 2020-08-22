Trump Says Americans Won't Be Able To Know End Of Election For 'months Or Maybe Never'

The United States President Donald Trump on August 21 reportedly warned that the results of the upcoming presidential election could take weeks or months to determine. With looming concerns that mail-in ballots could overwhelm post office and election bodies, Trump reportedly said that the traditional election-night verdict could be delayed.

In a speech to the Council of National Policy, the US President said that the country will ‘never’ have an election count on November 3. He went on to say that in his opinion, Americans will not be able to know the end of the election for weeks, months or maybe never.

The US Postal Service has been at the centre of a political storm ahead of the presidential elections, with Democrats recalling the House from recess to vote on a piece of legislation which could boost its service for mail-in ballots. Trump, on the other hand, has been vehemently opposing mail-in ballots on the basis of unproven claims of election fraud.

A large number of voters are expected to use the postal ballot in the presidential elections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the prospect of a slow count of an expected 50 million votes cast by mail has raised concerns of political turmoil and mischief, and legal challenges that could further delay the result, for the presidential election as well as congressional races.

Trump has repeatedly alleged that Democrats were promoting universal mail-in voting to manipulate the results. On Friday, he also suggested a systemic problem. Trump reportedly said that the country is prepared for 51 mail-in ballots. He added that it will be a ‘tremendous embarrassment for the country’ and it is also a very serious problem for a democracy.

DeJoy to testify on August 24

Meanwhile, Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion relief package in May which included funding for the expansion of mail-in ballots due to the virus situation across the country. However, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on the Bill. It was followed by cost-cutting measures in Postal Service, triggering concerns of a deliberate move aimed at holding up mail-in ballots.

Top US Democrats called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, to testify before Congress on August 24 on the changes that slowed down mail delivery across the country. Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused DeJoy of acting as an accomplice in the President’s campaign to “cheat in the election” with sweeping operational changes, degrading delivery standards and delaying the mail.

