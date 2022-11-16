Trump Says Biden Destroyed US Economy; Assures To Tackle Inflation & Promises Low Taxes

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States", with this line Donald Trump announced his candidature for the 2024 Presidential polls at Mar-a-Lago with an attack on POTUS Joe Biden. Trump accused Joe Biden of putting America in the last position and said he will bring it to the first position if he comes into power in the next presidential elections.

He highlighted how Biden has destroyed the American economy and claimed of taking the United States to a great height during his 2017-2021 tenure. He assured of tackling inflation if he comes to power, promised low taxes & fair trade, and stated that other nations will have to pay privileges to enter the American marketplace.

Trump assures revival of the US economy

"Joe Biden is the face of left-wing failure and Washington corruption. Every nation tried to take advantage of our country. I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years as our country would not be able to take that. The important factor we have seen is how badly they have performed in the duration of 2 years and it will be much easier for us to do what has to be done. Joe Biden has destroyed American economy", said Trump

He added, "We will immediately tackle inflation and bring it down to level 0 but actually, the perfect number is 1%. We had the value of the dollar so that our company could make a lot of money. Instead of putting America last like Biden's administration has done very openly and bravely we will again put America first. Every policy will be geared towards supporting American workers, families, and both large and small businesses that allow us to compete with other nations, which we never had until the Trump administration came along. Moving back to China and other countries is horrible, that means low taxes, low regulations, and fair trade much of which I have already completed but now will greatly enhance other countries to pay for the privilege to come into the American marketplace."

“With the victory, we will again build the greatest economy ever". This campaign will be about issues, vision, and success, and we will not stop, we will not quit, until we’ve achieved the highest goals and made our country greater than it has ever been before,” he added. Before concluding his speech, former US president Donald Trump said, "We need to build America great again."