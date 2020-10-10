Trump Says 'go Bigger' As White House Draws Up $1.8 Trillion Coronavirus-relief Proposal

On October 9, the White House proposed a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package deal, inclusive of stimulus checks, aid for American employees, and funding for the airlines two days after President Trump halted the negotiations. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to discuss the proposal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed to US broadcaster, Fox. “COVID Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!” Trump said in a tweet. The package marks an upping from $1.6 trillion proposed initially by the administration.

While the relief package is about $400 billion lesser than the $2.2 trillion the Dems passed in the House previously, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would look forward to striking a unanimous agreement with consultation from democrats. The GOP and Dems would strike a fresh economic relief agreement and find a consensus to recover from the impact of novel coronavirus on the US citizens, its health-care systems, and businesses. This comes in the wake of Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate constantly denying COVID-19 aid talks ahead of Election Day.

President Trump has shown his true colors: walking away from coronavirus relief negotiations and refusing to give real help to poor children, the unemployed, and America’s hard working families. https://t.co/gic4yuVsTB — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 6, 2020

In an approximately 30 minutes address, California Democrat’s spokesman, Drew Hammill said that Mnuchin offered a proposal that “attempted to address” a few concerns Democrats have. “Of special concern, is the absence of an agreement on a strategic plan to crush the virus. For this and other provisions, we are still awaiting language from the Administration as negotiations on the overall funding amount continue,” Hammill said in an online statement. Meanwhile, a GOP aide with a key state and local fiscal relief component was boosting an upping to $300 billion from $250 billion, sources of Associated Press confirmed the aide’s statement on the condition of anonymity.

Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

“I would like to see a bigger stimulus package than either the Democrats or Republicans is offering,” Trump later said on-air, in Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

Pelosi's public offer of $2.2 trillion

While Trump lambasted Democrats earlier this week on negotiations, Pelosi made a public offer of about $2.2 trillion, inclusive of a business tax jump. However, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the press in Kentucky that he “doesn’t see a deal” due to Dems and Republicans creating a “murky” political situation out of stimulus.

Associated Press quoted McConnell as saying, “I’d like to see us rise above that like we did in March and April but I think it’s unlikely in the next three weeks.” Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters outside the White House that “developments are positive”, adding, “the bid and the offer have narrowed”, citing a private phone call with Pelosi and Mnuchin. “We do need another rescue package,” McConnell insisted, speaking to the press. “But the proximity to the election and the differences about what is need at this particular juncture are pretty vast,” he added.

