Donald Trump Says US Govt 'will Unleash Every Authority' To Tackle COVID-19 Outbreak

While talking about the “tremendous progress” the United States has made in dealing with the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the US President Donald Trump said on March 14 that the federal government “will unleash every authority” for the protection of lives and the health of all American citizens. As the confirmed cases of the fatal virus reach 2,329 in the US with at least 50 deaths, Trump has said that “no nation is more prepared or more equipped to face” the pandemic.

To those families and citizens who are worried and concerned for themselves and their loved ones, I want you to know that your Federal Government will unleash every authority, resource and tool at its disposal to safeguard the lives and health of our people. pic.twitter.com/uVDY12vXAM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

Read - Coronavirus Putting A Damper On Prep Tourneys Across Country

The US President also assured the escalating concerns regarding the ability of coronavirus task force headed by US Vice President Mike Pence, and said that “no source will be spared”. Trump assured the American citizens that the government will “remove or eliminate every obstacle” which is essential in order to deliver care to the people. He also announced a partnership with the private sector to significantly increase and accelerate the country's capacity to test for the coronavirus.

Americans are the strongest and most resilient people on earth...We will remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care that they need, and that they are entitled to. No resource will be spared. pic.twitter.com/gySUqewd4u — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Trump added, “ We, therefore, expect up to a half a million additional tests will be available early next week. We’ll be announcing locations probably on Sunday night.”

Read - Japan Confirms First Case Of Person Being Re-infected With Coronavirus

'All Americans have a role'

In his address to the nation alongside Pence and the members of the taskforce, Trump said that “all Americans have a role to play” in order to defeat the virus which has now spread to over 140 countries. He also urged people to follow the guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The US President said, “As I said in my address to the nation the other night, all Americans have a role to play in defeating this virus. Our most effective weapon right now is to limit the damage to our people and our country, and slow the spread of the virus itself.”

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,824 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,100 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 11 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 5,436.

Read - Google Engineers Helping To Build Self Check Website For Coronavirus: Donald Trump

Read - Alaska’s Governor Suspends Classes At Schools, Limits Agency Visits Amid Coronavirus Scare