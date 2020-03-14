Japan Confirms First Case Of Person Being Re-infected With Coronavirus

Japan has reported its first case of a person becoming reinfected with the coronavirus after appearing to have fully recovered, as per international reports. As per reports, officials in Osaka confirmed that a woman who works as a tour bus guide had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Japan has reported almost 734 coronavirus cases and 696 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship which remained quarantined off the Japanese coast for two weeks. A total of 21 people have died till date and seven others from the cruise ship.

Japanese Parliament approved a bill on March 13 to give Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emergency powers to take drastic measures in the wake of coronavirus crisis. The amended bill will now let Japan’s PM close schools and cancel large gatherings in order to contain and mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

While Abe has already requested schools to shut down and event organisers to cancel large gatherings, they are bound to comply with it. Abe can now issue orders for similar action but he has to declare a state of emergency to avail the new powers. The bill was approved in the Upper House after it was passed in the Lower House on March 12.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Precaution against Coronavirus

While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precaution that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus:

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible

Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news



