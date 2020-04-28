Trump Says 'can't Imagine Why' US Witnessed Surge In Calls Regarding Disinfectant

After suggesting to inject disinfectant into patients to treat coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said that he can’t imagine why there has been a surge in hotline calls regarding disinfectant. During a press conference on April 23, Trump wondered whether injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it (the virus) out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs,” Trump had suggested.

Following Trump’s suggestion, the state of Maryland's emergency hotline reportedly received hundreds of calls seeking guidance on the US President’s comments. The spike in calls forced Maryland governor’s to issue a statewide alert warning against drinking or injecting disinfectants.

When a reporter tried to draw the attention of Trump towards the surge in calls related to disinfectant, he said, “I can’t imagine why. I can’t imagine that.” The US President was asked whether he took the responsibility for increased number of calls, he replied, “No. I don’t.”

'Don't drink bleach'

Trump’s comment immediately became a matter of ridicule and Democrats left no chance to attack him. While Hillary Clinton urged people not to poison themselves, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden requested people to not drink bleach.

Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

However, Trump later asserted that it was a sarcastic comment and should not have been taken seriously by anyone. “It was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it, and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things much better," he told the reporters.

