Here's How Hillary Clinton Reacted To Trump's Bizarre 'disinfectant Injection' Suggestion

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday lambasted her 2016 election rival US President Donald Trump for his bizarre medical suggestion to healthcare professionals about injecting people with disinfectants to cure Coronavirus. Clinton urged the people not to poison themselves based on the President's statement.

“Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden also took a dig at US President Trump for his 'Medical Advice'. Taking to Twitter Biden requested the people not to drink bleach.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but please don’t drink bleach. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

Trump's bizarre 'Medical Advice' faces backlash

The backlash from both the opponents comes as Trump faces criticism from medical professionals for his remarks which he made during a White House briefing on Thursday. Trump suggested medical experts should study exposing the human body to heat and light as a treatment for coronavirus. He also asked if there was a way to use disinfectants on the body "by injection inside or almost a cleaning."

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Reckitt Benckiser issues statement

The president’s comments triggered Lysol and Dettol manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser to issue a statement that “under no circumstance” should its products be administered into the human body or be used as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The company in the United Kingdom shared in a statement on its website that “due to recent speculation and social media activity, they had been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus.”